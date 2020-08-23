Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

