Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,821 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

