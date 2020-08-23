Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,496 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 106.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 71.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.