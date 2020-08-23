Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 477,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 391,230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 45.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $10.58 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.