Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

