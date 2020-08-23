Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

MAA stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.