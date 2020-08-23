Synovus Financial Corp Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,417 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

