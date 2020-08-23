Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,368,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

