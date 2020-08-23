Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,430 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,379 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 803,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

