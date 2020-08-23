Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $291.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

