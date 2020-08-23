Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,449 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 755,903 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,881,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 492,147 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

