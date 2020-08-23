Synovus Financial Corp Sells 15,787 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

