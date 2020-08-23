Synovus Financial Corp Sells 469 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $418.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.62 and a 200 day moving average of $367.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

