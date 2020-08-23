Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.