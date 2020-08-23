Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.92. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.