Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

GE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.