Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $18.84 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

