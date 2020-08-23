Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

