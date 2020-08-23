Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

