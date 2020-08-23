Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $58.74 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.91 or 0.00353449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $58.74 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00129008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01663335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00187550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,522,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,806 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.