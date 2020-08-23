Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

