Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its stake in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanta Services by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297,970 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

