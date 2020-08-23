Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,141 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

NYSE:SNV opened at $20.78 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

