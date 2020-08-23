Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $22.88 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

