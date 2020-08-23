Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.