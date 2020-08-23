Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,767 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 934.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 333.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

FOX stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

