Teza Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.