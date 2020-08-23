Teza Capital Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.