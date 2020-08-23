Teza Capital Management LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 447.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,465,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,377,000 after buying an additional 2,232,700 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,266,000 after buying an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 2,777,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

PGRE stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

