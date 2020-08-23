Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 246.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 410,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 136,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GT. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.