Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $604,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 507,710 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

