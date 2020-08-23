Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $675,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

