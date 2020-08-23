Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $700,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $206.55 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

