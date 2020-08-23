Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,146 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 213,293 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 421,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

