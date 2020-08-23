Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

