Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.