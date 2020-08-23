Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after buying an additional 408,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,889,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,425,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,303,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,288,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EME stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.