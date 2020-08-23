Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after purchasing an additional 718,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 457,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after purchasing an additional 144,230 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,854 shares of company stock worth $3,830,135 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

