Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after buying an additional 173,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 40.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after buying an additional 328,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 107.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

