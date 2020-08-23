Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 65.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 22.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of CPRI opened at $14.99 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

