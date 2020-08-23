Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $337.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

