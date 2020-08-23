Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.