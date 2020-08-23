Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

