Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $173.76.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.26.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

