Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,455 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $324.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

