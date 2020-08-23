Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,592 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 165,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

