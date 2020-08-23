Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. Cfra lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

ENR stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

