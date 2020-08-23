Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 271,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

