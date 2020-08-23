Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

