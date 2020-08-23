The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.68 Million

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $599.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $606.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $593.26 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $600.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,001.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $232,864. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

